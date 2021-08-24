The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens District High School's Jayden McGowan is their Week 0 Player of the Week.
McGowan is a senior for the Laurens Raiders and was a finalist last year for the Touchdown Club Player of the Year. The Raiders were defeated 23-17 at T.L. Hanna on Friday night.
McGowan had an outstanding night for the Raiders with 207 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown. He caught 8 passes for 118 yards with one TD receiving and added 75 yards on kickoff returns. He also rushed for 15 yards on 3 carries.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor McGowan at their next meeting on Thursday, August 26 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
Each week, the Touchdown Club spotlights local high school players, teams and coaches as well as the Presbyterian College Blue Hose.
Thursday's meeting will feature the local high school coaches, including Clinton High School Head Football Coach Corey Fountain, Laurens District High School Head Football Coach Daryl Smith and Laurens Academy Crusaders Head Coach Todd Kirk.
The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $15 at the door.
