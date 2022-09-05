Vanderbilt freshman wide receiver Jayden McGowan was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the Commodores win in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
McGowan, a 2021 graduate of Laurens District High School, hauled in four passes for a season-high 116 yards, while picking up his first career score with a 75-yard touchdown grab.
McGowan became the first Vanderbilt receiver to surpass the 100-yard mark this season, also totaling 85 yards after the catch.
His 75-yard touchdown grab marked the longest completion for the Commodores since 2019. McGowan became just the third Vandy freshman since 2005 to record a 100-yard receiving game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.