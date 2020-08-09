The Presbyterian College men’s golf team earned All-Academic Team honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America for the fourth straight year on Thursday.
A total of 250 schools across the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA submitted GPAs of 3.0 or above, with 95 of those schools earning Presidents Special Recognition Honors, finishing with a team GPA of 3.5 and above. To be eligible for the award, a college or university must submit GPAs for each player on their official squad list for the academic year.
The Big South had a total of five teams honored, with Charleston Southern, High Point, Longwood and Winthrop all joining PC as honorees.
Kentucky (NCAA Division I), Maryville (Division II), Swarthmore (Division III), Wayland Baptist (NAIA), Dodge City (NJCAA I) and South Mountain (NJCAA II) were all named Academic National Champions for finishing with the top GPA in their respective divisions. Kentucky finished the 2019-20 season with the top overall GPA at 3.89.
A full list of teams honored can be viewed here.
