Former Blue Hose men's tennis player Grayson Mills was voted to the Big South Conference 2010-19 Men's Tennis All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires.
A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total.
Mills is the first men's tennis player to earn this distinction and joins Justin Bethel (Football) and Cortney Storey (Women's Basketball) as Presbyterian's current Big South All-Decade players.
The Lilburn, Ga. native, became the first Blue Hose to earn Big South Player of the Year honors in 2014 as he had 23 singles wins and 21 doubles wins in 2014. Both of those win marks sit second in the Blue Hose single-season record book. His 44 combined wins during the 2014 season currently sits as the program's D1 record for combined victories in a year.
In 2014, he was named to the All-Conference singles team, and during that same season, he won the No. 1 singles flight championship. During his senior year, he also was named Big South Player of the Week three times.
During the 2013 season, he earned Big South All-Conference Singles team honors while also winning the Big South Conference's Championships No. 2 doubles flight. He earned the Blue Hose first-ever D1 win against a ranked opponent against No. 90 Fernando Guillen of Campbell.
In 2012, he earned Big South Conference Singles recognition with an 11-8 record, including a 4-2 mark during league play. He earned a Big South Conference championship top-flight win against Coastal Carolina to help propel PC to the championship match.
In his freshman season, he finished tied for third in singles win (nine) at the first and second flights.
In the Blue Hose D1 record book, Mills ranks in a tie for third in combined career wins (114), fourth in singles wins (59), fourth in doubles wins (55), and fifth in career singles winning percentage (.621) and doubles winning percentage (.647).
Men's Tennis All-Decade Team candidates were determined based on being at least one of the following: 1) Was a multiple All-Conference honoree in singles and/or doubles; 2) Was named an All-American; 3) Is a member of the Big South Conference Hall of Fame; 4) Student-athletes must be a college graduate or in good academic standing with their respective institution; 5) Won a Conference Championship as a coach and/or was voted Conference Coach of the Year.
2010-19 MEN'S TENNIS ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES
Singles – Name, School - Notables
Amadeo Blasco, Longwood - 3-time All-Conference
Sam Matheson, Liberty - Player of the Year, 3-time All-Conference
Grayson Mills, Presbyterian - Player of the Year, 3-time All-Conference
Henry Patten, UNC Asheville - 3-time Player of the Year, 4-time All-Conference
Diego Quiroz, Winthrop - 4-time All-Conference
Ivan Salec, Radford - 4-time All-Conference
Nicholas Sayer, Radford - Player of the Year, 3-time All-Conference
Maximilian Scholl, Gardner-Webb - 4-time All-Conference
Doubles – Name, School - Notables
Sergey Belov, Winthrop - Player of the Year, 2-time All-Conference
Amadeo Blasco, Longwood - 3-time All-Conference
Thomas Dehaen, Radford - 3-time All-Conference
Oli Nolan, UNC Asheville - All-American, 2019 All-Conference
Henry Patten, UNC Asheville - All-American, 4-time All-Conference
Ivan Salec, Radford - 4-time All-Conference
Maximilian Scholl, Gardner-Webb - 3-time All-Conference
Evgeny Slesarev, Gardner-Webb - Player of the Year, 2-time All-Conference
Dustin Werner, Campbell - 3-time All-Conference
Head Coach, School - Notables
Chris Powers, Coastal Carolina - 2 Championships, 2-NCAA Tournaments, 2-time Coach of the Year, 39-11 Big South record, 100-48 overall
