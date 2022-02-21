Clinton will host some of the most talented dogs and handlers in the country as they compete in the nationally-sanctioned Super Retriever Series (SRS) Little River Retriever Challenge, Feb. 25 - Feb. 27.
Nearly 70 dog and handler teams from across the US will compete for a chance to win thousands of dollars in prize money, titles, and bragging rights over the course of the weekend.
Competitors will begin running dogs at 8:00 am on Friday, Feb. 25 at The McCall Farm, located at 1665 Milam Road in Clinton, home training grounds for Native Retrievers. After completing four series over the course of the weekend, the winner will be determined on Sunday, Feb. 27.
In addition to professional and amateur divisions, there will also be an unsanctioned “young handler” division aimed at nurturing interest in the sport among local youth.
The public is invited to attend. Hamburgers, hotdogs and other concessions will be available for purchase. There is no cost for admission.
“We’re excited to partner with Performance Canines Unlimited to bring some of the most talented and decorated retrievers and handlers in the nation to Laurens County,” says owner and head trainer at Native Retrievers LLC, Collins Prescott. “This is sure to be a fun, wholesome outdoor event that dog lovers of all ages will enjoy spectating.”
Tag-lined “where the big dogs run,” SRS Retriever Trial events feature multiple hunt tests and field trials with an emphasis on replicating common sporting and field scenarios. The events aim to develop the best all around retriever and handler teams through challenges in an advanced competitive format.
Each event consists of four series with points added for errors along the way. All competitors who successfully retrieve all marks will complete series #1 and #2. After the second series, the 12 competitor teams in each division with the lowest combined score move on to run series #3. The lowest six combined scores in each division are invited back to run the 4th and final series.
The dog/handler team with the lowest combined score from all four series wins the event. Placements are recognized for 1st through 6th place in both professional and amateur divisions.
Visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1921115934726337/?ref=newsfeed for more information or follow Native Retrievers at www.facebook.com/nativeretrievers or www.instagram.com/nativeretrieverssc for updates throughout the weekend.
