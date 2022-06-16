Former Laurens District High School baseball coach Dale Nelson has been named athletic director at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville.
Nelson retired as head baseball coach at Hillcrest after the 2022 season. He led the Rams to a 5A state title in 2021. Nelson replaces Thomas Fredrickson, who served one year as athletic director.
Nelson resigned as head baseball coach at Laurens District High School in December 2016. Nelson, a Laurens native, spent 22 years coaching at LDHS and 11 as the Raiders’ head coach.
Nelson accepted the baseball job at Hillcrest in 2018, after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Greenville’s J.L. Mann.
Former LDHS baseball assistant coach Grant Ramsey succeeded Nelson as head baseball coach at Hillcrest.
Welcome our new AD- Dale Nelson. We are excited about Coach Nelson stepping into this new role and we look forward to him working with all of our coaches and student-athletes here at Hillcrest. @rdnelson3 @GCS_pjarrett @HHSRamAthletics pic.twitter.com/CxczuSgGY9— Hillcrest Athletics (@HHSRamAthletics) June 15, 2022
