The Clinton Red Devils will look to keep the momentum going after a breakout season a year ago as they recently revealed their varsity football schedule for the 2022 season.
Clinton was 11-2 overall in 2021 and 4-1 in region play. The Red Devils will face a tough non-region schedule in 2022 to go along with a stretch of region games that will prove challenging. Clinton moves from Region 3-3A to Region 4-3A in the new SCHSL realignment.
Clinton will open the season with two home games, starting with Batesburg-Leesville on August 19. The Panthers were 3-4 overall in 2021 and 1-2 in Region 3-2A. Former Greenwood head coach Gene Cathcart now leads the Panthers.
The Red Devils will host Laurens on August 26. Clinton defeated Laurens 21-19 a year ago. The Raiders finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 6-4.
The next week, Clinton will travel to Newberry on Sept. 2. Clinton defeated Newberry 41-20 last season.
The Red Devils will remain on the road for the next two week at Aiken on Sept. 9 and at Chapman on Sept. 16. Aiken was 4-8 last season and and 2-2 in Region 5-4A. Chapman was 8-3 overall a season ago and 5-0 in Region 3-3A.
Clinton will return home to host South Aiken on Sept. 23. The Thoroughbreds were 8-2 overall and 4-0 in Region 5-4A last season.
On Sept. 30, Clinton will travel to Union County to face the Yellow Jackets to open Region 4-3A play. Union County was 1-7 last season and 1-4 in Region 3-3A.
After a bye week, Clinton will host Woodruff on October 14. Clinton defeated Woodruff 39-17 last season.
Clinton will face new region foe Chester on the road on October 21. The Cyclones were 9-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-3A a year ago.
The Red Devils will host Emerald for a region matchup on October 28. Clinton shut out the Vikings 47-0 in 2021.
