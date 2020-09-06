The 2020 Touchstone Energy Bowl North/South All-Star high school football game, set for Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, has been canceled because of ongoing concerns related to COVID-19.
In a release, the Touchstone Energy Bowl said, "Our concern for the safety and well-being of these exceptional athletes representing high school communities throughout our state, the coaches and essential personnel involved in the game, as well as the family members, fans and spectators attending the event prompted this decision. This historic game has been an outstanding event for SC athletes and coaches since 1947. Many, past and present have contributed to its success."
The game will return on December 10, 2021.
