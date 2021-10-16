Chapman came up with a controversial catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter to hand Clinton its first loss of the season, 27-26, Friday at Wilder Stadium.
The play came at the 7:09 mark of the fourth quarter, erasing a 26-21 Clinton lead gained on a rushing touchdown on the first play of the quarter. Clinton fumbled after Chapman’s go-ahead score, but the Panthers could advance only to the Red Devil 17 before giving it up on downs.
The Red Devils were 83 yards from paydirt with 3 minutes on the game clock. They could not advance – hurt by a holding call – as the receivers could not haul in pass attempts. Chapman took over and took a knee at the Clinton goal line as time expired.
Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said he had a different view of Chapman’s go-ahead, jump-ball pass and controversial catch.
“I didn’t see it the same way, what matters is the way the officials saw it. But we turned the ball over and you can’t turn the ball over in games like this. And that’s what we did. But I’m really proud of our guys, we got punched in the mouth and we punched them in the mouth, and it was back and forth, and we had our chances. We just have to execute.”
The win puts Chapman in the driver’s seat in AAA Region 3 with an 8-0 overall, and 3-0 region record. Clinton ties with Woodruff at 2-1 – with Emerald up next for the Red Devils and a trip to Woodruff the week after that.
Jishun Copeland led Clinton with 127 yards rushing. Senior QB Davis Wilson was 8 of 16 passing for 124 yards. Clinton ran for 234 added to the 124 passing to total 358 yards against Chapman’s defense. An impressive 11-play, 68-yard drive that ate up 4:32 on the game clock gave Clinton a go-ahead touchdown at 26-21.
In the beginning, Chapman won the toss, took the ball, and drove for a touchdown. Clinton recovered the onside kick.
Clinton scored with 2:10 to play in the first quarter – Chapman answered right back with a long catch and run score. Chapman scored again with 9:41 to play before halftime. Clinton got a golden chance recovering a muffed punt but could not convert on fourth down. Clinton recovered a fumble and scored on a pass. Clinton wasn’t done – the Red Devil offense drove to the Chapman 5-yard line as the first half clock expired.
Jishun Copeland’s 30-yard TD run got Clinton to within 21-19, and an opening the fourth quarter scoring run by Bryson James gave Clinton its lead 26-21. Clinton lost important yardage – twice – being called for illegal blocks. Chapman once lost long yardage on a holding penalty and a subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Clinton’s defense had an important stop with 4:28 to play in the third quarter, breaking up long passes on third and fourth downs.
Fountain said, “A lot of credit goes to Chapman. They have a good team and a good coach. Really proud of these guys. It just really hurts. These games hurt because we put a lot of hard work and effort into it and to see just one or two plays – you got to execute. We appreciate everyone who came out. We’re going to get up from this, and we’re going to keep fighting.”
