Yoneko Allen said after her Laurens girls’ 53-30 setback to J.L. Mann (13-6, 5-4 Region 1-5A) that the Raiders have to put together a full game. LDHS’s first half was as good as any all year.
The Patriots only led, 22-19, at halftime before outscoring Laurens (4-12, 2-7) 17-6 in the third quarter and 14-5 in the fourth.
Raniya Jackson led the Raiders with 10 points and also had six rebounds. The leading rebounder was M.K. Moore with 13, though she only scored four points. Nadia Anderson scored six points, DaDayzhia Grant and Lamoria Allen three each. Ashanti Conway and Navia Blanding had two apiece.
Allen said her team “did not have enough in the tank to pull out the victory.”
Led by 21 points from Dee Foster, the Raider boys also couldn’t keep up in the second half, but not to the extent of the girls. The Patriots outscored LDHS (6-15, 2-7) 35-28 in the final two quarters en route to a 59-50 decision.
Mann (10-9, 6-3) got balanced scoring from Joseph Richey (16 points), Kristian Hodges (14) and Jordan Berry (13).
A significant difference in the game was in free throw shooting, where Mann was 21-of-27 and Laurens was 9-of-15. The Raiders hit seven 3-pointers: three by Foster and two each by Chase Jackson and Leonard William, who scored 15 points.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Jackson (6), Joshua Cureton (4), Blake Nelson (2) and Dravious Copeland (2).
