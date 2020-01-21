Laurens District High School baseball coach Tori Patterson has announced a schedule for tryouts beginning in February 2020.
Tryout dates for grades 9-12 are Feb. 3-4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Ed Prescott Field. Grades 7-8 will try out on Feb. 5-6, also 4-5:30 p.m. at LDHS.
Each player who participates in the tryouts must have a current physical on file before he can participate. Those participating in winter sports are not allowed to try out until after their last events in those sports.
Prospects should bring their own equipment – gloves, cleats, etc. -- to the tryouts.
For more information, email Coach Patterson: kjpatterson@laurens55.org.
