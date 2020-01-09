GREENVILLE – Presbyterian College graduate Art Baker, a highly successful high school football coach in the state who went on to serve as a college head coach at Furman, The Citadel and East Carolina, is one of 17 modern-era and 10 Legacy nominees under consideration for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
In the fall of 2019, 50 modern-era and 10 Legacy nominees were chosen who have ties to South Carolina, either at one of the state’s collegiate football programs or who grew up in the state and played elsewhere.
The vote is determined by sports media, the SCFHOF Board of Advisors and Directors, and supporting members of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF). The SCFHOF has narrowed down the nomination list to 17 modern-era and three Legacy finalists eligible to be part of a five-person class to be enshrined at the 8th Annual Enshrinement Celebration on April 2 at the Hilton Greenville.
The 2020 Humanitarian of the Year, presented by Rolle Oral & Facial Surgery, the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, presented by Hale’s Jewelers recipient and a new award related to the SCFHOF Bridge Builder Program will be announced later.
The 17 modern-day finalists have ties to in-state programs such as the University of South Carolina, Clemson, The Citadel, South Carolina State, Furman, Newberry and Presbyterian. Five of those finalists grew up in the state and played their college ball at out-of-state programs. The three Legacy finalists represent Clemson University, University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina.
The final round of voting is open to supporting members and media now through January 31 online at https://scfootballhof.org/membership/vote/. The Class of 2020 will be finalized and announced in mid-February.
Class of 2019 Finalists
1. Terry Allen- Commerce, Ga./Clemson University: Holds Clemson Freshman single season yardage record (973), NFL All-Pro, Named one of 80 Greatest Redskins
2. Art Baker- Sumter/Presbyterian College: College RB, Head Coach at Furman, The Citadel, East Carolina and Assistant Coach at Clemson
3. Jeff Bostic- Greensboro, N.C./Clemson University: 3-time Super Bowl Champion, NFL All-Pro, Washington Redskins Ring of Fame
4. Joe Bostic- Greensboro, N.C./Clemson University: 2-time All-American, 3rd round NFL Draft Pick, 10 NFL seasons
5. Peter Boulware- Columbia/Florida State: Consensus All-American, 4-time Pro Bowl, Super Bowl XXXV Champion, Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor
6. Troy Brown- Barnwell/Marshall University: College Football Hall of Fame, 3-time Super Bowl Champ, NFL Pro Bowl, New England Patriots HOF
7. Dexter Coakley- Mt. Pleasant/Appalachian State: 3-time SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, 2-time Buck Buchanan Award, College Football Hall of Fame (2011), 3-time Pro Bowl
8. Ben Coates- Greenwood/Livingstone College: 4-time All-Pro, Super Bowl XXXV Champion, NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, New England Patriots HOF
9. Brad Edwards- Lumberton, N.C./University of South Carolina: Played nine seasons in NFL, Super Bowl XXVI Champion, NCAA Athletic Director
10. Terry Kinard- Bitburg, West Germany/Sumter HS/Clemson University: 2-time Consensus All-American, College Football Hall of Fame, Clemson Ring of Honor, Super Bowl XXI Champion
11. Stump Mitchell- Kingsland, Ga./The Citadel: Citadel Single Season and Career Rushing yardage record holder, played 10 seasons in NFL, current NFL Assistant Coach
12. Robert Porcher- Wando/South Carolina State: 1st Round Draft Pick, 3-time All-Pro, 95.5 career sacks, Detroit Lions named their “Man of the Year Award” after Robert
13. Rick Sanford- Rock Hill/University of South Carolina: All-American, 1st Gamecock to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, NFL All-Pro
14. Willie Scott- Newberry/University of South Carolina: 1st Round Draft Pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, Played eight seasons in the NFL.
15. Clyde Simmons, Jr.- Lane/Western Carolina: 100 sack club, 2-time All-Pro, Philadelphia Eagles 75th Anniversary Team and Hall of Fame
16. Steve Spurrier- Johnson City, Tenn./University of Florida: Heisman Trophy winner, Head Coach of South Carolina (3 straight 11-win seasons)
17. Charlie Waters- Miami, Fla./ N. Augusta HS/ Clemson University: 2-tie All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl Champion (VI, VII), most playoff Interceptions in NFL history (9)
Legacy Finalists
1. Francis Marion Campbell- (1929-2016) Chester/University of Georgia: 2-time Pro Bowl, 1st Team NFL All-Pro, longtime NFL Assistant and Head Coach.
2. Chester McGlockton- (1969-2011) Whiteville, N.C./Clemson: 1st Round Draft Pick, 4-time Pro Bowl
3. Joe Morrison- (1937-1989) Lima, Ohio/University of Cincinnati: Coached at University of South Carolina for six seasons, 1984 Walter Camp Coach of the Year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.