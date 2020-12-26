CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team announced its 2021 schedule on Monday.
The Southern Conference schedule will be contested over four weekends featuring three-team pods each weekend with each school wrestling twice in each of the four weekends.
Presbyterian gets the season started on January 16th as it faces Campbell and VMI in Lexington.
On January 24th, the Blue Hose hit the road for a pair of matches against The Citadel and Bellarmine hosted by the newcomers to the league Bellarmine.
PC closes out the month of January with a trip up the mountainside to Appalachian State to square off against the host Mountaineers and Chattanooga. It will be the first time that PC and Chattanooga have faced off.
The Blue Hose close out the regular season on February 6th when they welcome in Gardner-Webb and Davidson to Clinton for a tri-meet.
The 2021 SoCon Championships will be held on Sunday, February 28th in Boone, N.C..
