The Presbyterian College baseball team announced its 2023 slate on Wednesday which features 24 home games at Elton Pollock Field and a home contest occurring at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. as announced by Head Coach Elton Pollock. The schedule also features nine games against teams from the ACC, SEC, and Big 10 along with four matchups against teams from the 2022 NCAA tournament.
"2023 will prove to be one of the toughest schedule challenges we've ever faced," said Pollock. "We will face opponents from the SEC, ACC, and many other top conferences in our region, in addition to a very competitive Big South Conference schedule. We have spent the entire fall preparing accordingly. There is still lots of work to do, but we are looking forward to the spring," commented coach Pollock.
The 2023 schedule opens with a trip to North Carolina to battle Georgetown in a three-game series from February 17-19 at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary.
The home slate begins on February 22nd with a visit from Western Carolina before hosting a three-game series against Toledo, Northwestern and Michigan State on three consecutive days beginning on February 24.
Following a midweek trip to Georgia (Feb. 28), the Blue Hose return home for a three-game series against Georgia State (March 3-5) and close out the home stretch with a visit from Western Michigan (March 7).
The Blue Hose embark on a five-game road trip beginning with a trip to Clemson (March 8) before heading to Eastern Kentucky (March 10-12). The road swing continues midweek matchup against South Carolina (March 14). PC will then travel to Fluor Field in Greenville home of the Greenville Drive for a contest against Duke on that Wednesday night.
The Blue & Garnet open conference play on March 17 with a three-game set at High Point. The Blue Hose with a five-game home stretch beginning with a midweek battle against Davidson (March 21) before welcoming Charleston Southern (March 24-26) to Clinton. The home stretch wraps up with a visit from Wofford on March 29.
Presbyterian opens the month of April with a three-game set at UNC Asheville (March 31-April 2) before traveling to Davidson on April 4. The Blue Hose welcome in Campbell (April 6-8) for an Easter weekend Thursday-Saturday series.
The Blue Hose embark on a four-game road swing following Easter at Wofford (April 11) before battling at Winthrop (April 14-16).
PC returns home for five consecutive games beginning on April 19 in a midweek battle against ETSU before hosting Gardner-Webb (April 21-23). The homestand wraps up with a Tuesday afternoon tilt against Alabama State (April 25).
The Blue Hose close out April with a trip down the road to Spartanburg to battle USC Upstate (April 28-30).
In the month of May, PC will spend a majority of its time away from Clinton with road series against Miami (Fla.) (May 5-7) and Radford (May 18-20). The Blue Hose also have midweek contests at Western Carolina (May 9) and Alabama State (May 16).
The lone home series for PC in the month of May will come with Longwood visiting Clinton for a three-game set beginning on May 12-14.
The 2023 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship will be played at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. The four-team tournament to determine the Big South's automatic bid recipient to the NCAA Championship will be held Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27.
