The Presbyterian College baseball team was one of six Big South schools to earn the ABCA Team Excellence Award as announced by the Association. The award recognizes the schools for their work in the classroom, and the Blue Hose program earned a 3.2 GPA for the 2021-22 year.
This past season is the first time the Blue Hose have earned this honor since the 2019-20 year.
Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Radford and Winthrop joined the Blue Hose in receiving this honor that was given to 114 DI baseball programs. The American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award honors high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation's oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA's awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/ATEC Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.
