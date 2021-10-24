On Saturday, Presbyterian College announced the naming of the baseball field to honor former player, and current head baseball coach Elton Pollock.
The naming opportunity was made possible with a generous gift from friends and former Blue Hose baseball players.
Bennett Nalley, who played under Coach Pollock and led the volunteer fundraising efforts, delivered the surprise announcement following the 2021 Big South Baseball Championship ring ceremony.
"Coach Pollock's leadership both on and off the field allows his players the opportunity to succeed in life-both professionally and personally. He is the consummate Blue Hose and we could not think of anyone more deserving of this honor." said Nalley during his presentation to a large crowd that included former teammates, family members, current players and friends of Coach Pollock.
Pollock, a 1995 graduate of Presbyterian College has been the head coach of the Blue Hose since the fall of 2004. He helped guide the team from Division II to Division I in 2008. In 2021, under his leadership, the Blue Hose baseball team won the Big South Championship.
"I am truly humbled at this great honor," Pollock said. "Special thanks to all of my current and former players, your commitment and dedication to PC Baseball is immeasurable."
