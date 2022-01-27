CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Coming off of the program's first Big South Championships and first NCAA regional appearance, the Presbyterian College Baseball team was tabbed fourth by the league coaches in the Big South preseason poll, as was announced on Thursday.
The coaches voted redshirt sophomore infield Zach Neto from Campbell for the conference's Preseason Player of the Year and Campbell sophomore Thomas Harrington for the league's Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The fourth place selection is the highest in program history surpassing the fifth place selection the Blue Hose received prior to the 2020 season.
Campbell received eight first-place votes and 116 total points as the Camels were picked to win the league. USC Upstate earned a first-place vote and was tabbed second in the poll with 100 points. Radford earned 86 points for the third place spot while the Blue Hose earned 82 points and the fourth place spot. Gardner-Webb slid in at fifth place with 82 points, while Winthrop was chosen sixth with one first place vote and 72 points along with Charleston Southern in seventh with a first place vote and 51 points. High Point was picked eighth (41 points), followed by UNC Asheville in ninth (38 points), N.C. A&T in 10th with 31 points and Longwood rounded out the field in 11th with 25 points.
The Blue Hose begin the 2022 season on Friday, February 18th as PC travels to Jacksonville, Fla. to face off with North Florida in a three-game set. Presbyterian opens its home slate the next weekend with games against Boston College, George Mason and Manhattan. Big South play begins on the weekend of March 18-20 as PC hosts USC Upstate for a three-game set in Clinton.
The 2022 Big South Conference Tournament will be held May 25-28 at Truist Point home of the High Point Rockers in High Point, N.C… It will be a six-team double-elimination tournament to determine the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.
