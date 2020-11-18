Presbyterian College announced home game times for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons on Monday. The PC men are slated to play 12 contests at the Templeton Center, while the women have 11 games on their home floor. All dates and times are subject to change.
The first basketball game of the new season at the Templeton Center sees the Presbyterian men play host to Wofford on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 pm. The Blue Hose women make their home debut on Thursday, Dec. 10 against Mercer at 6 pm. The lone other non-conference tilt on the home schedule is set for Friday, Dec. 18, with the men’s squad taking on South Carolina State.
With adjustments made to the Big South conference schedule this season, conference matchups will be made up of two-game series at one location on back-to-back days. For the PC women’s team, the first game of each series is set for a 6 pm tip. The back end of the series is scheduled for 5 pm for weeknight games (Dec. 17 vs Gardner-Webb and Jan. 5 vs UNC Asheville), and 4 pm for Saturday games (Jan. 16 vs Campbell, Jan. 23 vs High Point and Feb. 13 vs Hampton).
On the men’s side, the Blue Hose first conference home action is against Radford on Dec. 30 and 31, at 5 pm and 3 pm, respectively. USC Upstate is in town the weekend of Jan. 9-10, with Saturday’s game beginning at 4 pm and Sunday’s at 2 pm. PC faces Winthrop Jan. 19-20 and Longwood Jan. 29-30, with the first game of both of those series slated for 6 pm. The second game of the series against the Eagles begins at 5 pm (Jan. 20) and 4 pm against the Lancers (Jan. 30). The final conference series sees Charleston Southern come to Clinton for a pair of 7 pm games on Feb. 18 and 19.
While PC announced late last week that all games at the Templeton Center will be played without fans through the month of December, each men’s and women’s game is scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN+. On the radio side, WPCC remains the home of Presbyterian men’s basketball for each contest, home and away, for the 2020-21 season.
PC WBB 2020-21 Home Schedule: PC MBB 2020-21 Home Schedule:
Dec. 10 Mercer – 6 pm Dec. 6 Wofford – 2 pm
Dec. 16 Gardner-Webb – 6 pm Dec. 18 South Carolina St – 6 pm
Dec. 17 Gardner-Webb – 5 pm Dec. 30 Radford – 5 pm
Jan. 4 UNC Asheville – 6 pm Dec. 31 Radford – 3 pm
Jan. 5 UNC Asheville – 5 pm Jan. 9 USC Upstate – 4 pm
Jan. 15 Campbell – 6 pm Jan. 10 USC Upstate – 2 pm
Jan. 16 Campbell – 4 pm Jan. 19 Winthrop – 6 pm
Jan. 22 High Point – 6 pm Jan. 20 Winthrop – 5pm
Jan. 23 High Point – 4 pm Jan. 29 Longwood – 6 pm
Feb. 12 Hampton – 6 pm Jan. 30 Longwood – 4 pm
Feb. 13 Hampton – 4 pm Feb. 18 Charleston So. – 7 pm
Feb. 19 Charleston So. – 7 pm
