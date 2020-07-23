The Presbyterian College Athletic Department released the men's and women's cross country schedules for the fall of 2020 on Monday. The Blue Hose will compete in five races in 2020.
"Due to the extraordinary circumstances of this season, the meets are much closer in proximity," said head coach GJ Hudgens. "It also give the team a chance to experience some new courses that we have never compete on before. The challenge is still the same, race each course to the best of our abilities and improve every week."
The season opens with the Carolina Challenge at the University of South Carolina on Saturday, September 5. Junior Zack Kochert led the men's team last season with a 17:25.9 finishing in 20th place, while Lili Jaraczewski led the women in her first collegiate meet at a 21:33.73.
Following an off week for the Blue Hose, PC will head to Rock Hill for the Winthrop Adidas Invitational on Saturday, September 19. The meet will also serve as the Big South Preview for the championship to be held in October. PC was last slated to run in the event during the 2018 season, but that race was canceled due to the impending weather associated with Hurricane Florence.
On Saturday, October 10, Presbyterian travels to the Koala Challenge hosted by Columbia College. The Blue Hose have a quick turnaround as they will head to the Upstate Invite the next weekend hosted by USC Upstate.
The regular season is set to conclude on Friday, October 30, as the Blue Hose travel to the Big South Conference Championship hosted by Winthrop. In the 2019 race, Kochert led the men's team with a season-best 28:02.32 in a competition hosted by Campbell.
The NCAA Southeast regionals are set for Thursday, November 12, in Louisville, Kentucky. In the 2019 race in Virginia, senior William Wise set a 10k school record with a 34:05.4 besting Preston Meade's time in 2015 of 34:21.
