The Presbyterian College Football team under the direction of first-year head coach Steve Englehart added 16 players to the roster as a part of National Signing Day on Wednesday. The 2022 class includes players from Georgia, Maryland, New York, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, and Ohio.
Coach Englehart Comments
"I can't say enough about the effort our staff put in to sign an outstanding class in such a short period of time. We were able to identify young men that are not only great football players but are outstanding students and fit within the culture here at PC."
"On offense, we were able to sign a dynamic group of wide receivers that will add depth and explosive play making ability. We also added a good group of offensive linemen that will give us some needed size up front."
"On defense, we added good depth at every position. Our defensive staff put together a group that is athletic on the back end and can rush the passer up front."
"We will continue to sign players over the next several weeks and months. Areas of focus and need will continue to be the offensive/defensive line positions and kicker/punters. Although we are very excited about this initial group there's still a lot of work to be done."
Connor Scroggins
6-4; 285; OL
Dawsonville, Ga. / Dawson County HS
Was an All-Region selection while at Dawson County High School… he was involved in FCA during his time off the field… he chose to come to PC because of the coaches and the people… his mother has been his biggest influence growing up because of all the stuff she's sacrificed to allow him to make it to this level… he intends to major in the business field…
Anthony Marin
6-3; 290; OT/OG
Whitestone, N.Y. / Holy Cross HS
He was named a Dream All-American while at Holy Cross High School… was a member of the National Honor Society… member of the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society… he chose to come to PC because of the location of the school and the coaching staff… his brothers have been his biggest influence growing up because they supported him and were the hardest on him to make him better… he plans to major in marketing at PC…
Dominic Kibby
6-1; 170; WR/ATH
Catonsville, Maryland / Mount Saint Joseph HS
Was a First Team All-MIAA and Second Team All Metro at Mount Saint Joseph's High School… team was a 2018 MIAA Champion… also was a member of the school's track and field program… he was a part of the school's student council and O'Neil Peer Education… he chose to come to PC because of it being a great school, location, people and sports… his biggest influences growing up have been his coaches and former teammate Donte Thornton. They set good examples and taught him a lot and put him on the right path to success… he intends to major in the business field…
Ryan Pauley
6-2; 285; OL
Carmel, Ind. / Carmel HS
He chose to come to Presbyterian because it felt like a perfect fit for him and he loved the players and coaches at PC. He knew after one day that it was the place he wanted to spend his next four years at… his Dad has been the biggest influence on him because he has pushed him to become the best player and person. He taught him work ethic and to earn everything you get… he intends to major in business management while at PC…
Cody Dautrich
6-3; 271; C
Melbourne, Fla. / Eau Gallie HS
He chose to come to Presbyterian because he loved the campus… his biggest influence growing up has been his parents because they've always been there for him… he intends to major in nursing at PC…
Honrae Murray
6-2; 180; WR
Jacksonville, Fla. / Oakleaf High School
He decided to come to Presbyterian because it felt like home… his biggest influence growing up has been LeBron James because he has that beast in him and he influences him to have the same… he plans to major in business administration at Presbyterian College…
Ty Englehart
6-4; 185; QB
Indialantic, Fla. / Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
Set the single-season touchdown record at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy… earned offensive player of the year honors during his playing career… he chose to come to Presbyterian because he wanted to further his athletic and academic career… his father has been his biggest influence growing up because he's always pushed him and believed in him as an athlete. He also thinks that he's better than he thinks he is… he plans to major in Pre-Allied Health Sciences at PC…
Caleb Jones
6-1; 170; WR
Orange Park, Fla. / Fleming Island HS
He chose to come to Presbyterian College because of the coaches… his biggest influence growing up has been his dad because he wanted to be just like him… he intends to major in accounting while at Presbyterian College…
Brennen Taranto
6-0; 175; WR
Weston, Fla. / Western HS
Was an All-County Honorable Mention during his career at Western High School… named BCAA All-Star… Earned All-County Honorable Mention… totaled 450 yards receiving with 41 catches in his career with five total touchdowns… won 2021 district championship… he chose to come to PC because of the coaches and how nice the people and staff were to him… his biggest influence has been Cooper Kupp because of how he's battled from the unknown ranks in high school and still is a great NFL player… he intends to major in Allied Sciences…
Terik Mulder
6-5; 215; TE
Lexington, Ky. / Bryan Station HS
Mulder comes to PC from Bryan Station High School where he also participated on the school's basketball team… he was named AP Student of the Year two times… member of Young Life and Nation Honors Society… his mother has been his biggest influence growing up because she's encouraged him to be his best… he intends to major in journalism…
Caleb Francis
6-1; 180; DB
Jacksonville, Fla. / Andrew Jackson HS
He chose to come to Presbyterian College because he loved the coaching staff and the school… his biggest influence growing up has been Jalen Ramsey because he loves to be the best… he intends to major in exercise science while at PC…
Nathan Cantrell
6-3; 249; DL
Mansfield, Tx. / Mansfield HS
He comes to Presbyterian from Mansfield High School… he also played basketball and track at Mansfield High… recorded a 4.7 40-yard dash time… his biggest influence growing up has been his father… he intends to major in the business field…
Malik Lewis
6-2; 185; DB
Cocoa, Fla. / Cocoa HS
Lewis comes to PC after spending time under the tutelage of Ryan Schneider at Cocoa High School…
Shawn Lodge
6-0; 170; CB
Akron, Ohio / St. Vincent St. Mary
He chose to come to Presbyterian because it was the best opportunity to be a student-athlete for him… his dad has been his biggest influence growing up because he showed him the way since he had played college football… he intends to major in the business field…
Boyce Bankhead
6-2; 193; S/LB
Columbia, S.C. / AC Flora HS
He was a part of the National Honor Society while at AC Flora High School… he chose to come to Presbyterian College because it felt like home to him… his dad has been his biggest influence growing up because he has helped to make him great… he intends to major in the business field while at Presbyterian College…
Jafari Clarke
6-0; 210; LB
Palm Bay, Fla. / Melbourne HS
He totaled 111 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles during his career at Melbourne High School… he chose to come to PC because it felt like home… he plans to major in the business field while at PC…
