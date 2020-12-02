As head football coach Tommy Spangler gets ready to begin his 10th year at the helm of the PC football program, the athletics communication staff caught up with Spangler to discuss how the 2020 fall went and to look ahead to the spring 2021 season.
HOW PRACTICE WENT THROUGHOUT THE FALL
"I think when you look at what a football coach does and what players go thru in a normal non-COVID-19 situation, there's a lot of adjustments and adapting to things, and I think that's kind of how a football coach is wired," said Spangler.
"We are used to changing things very often in many different circumstances, and yes, while it's a different year under different circumstances, our kids have done an unreal job. When you sit back and think about it, these are 18-21-year-old kids that are not playing a season but are being asked to go out and train and practice, and that's when the questions of why are we doing this come to the forefront. I have to remind them we're doing this because we look to be playing football this spring, and the hard work is going to pay off.
We haven't had the opportunity to be in pads due to the guidelines since the end of last football season with no spring practice. We've had 50-60 practice/weight room sessions and have gotten as good of work as we can get in under these circumstances. I am proud of our senior leadership and how they have helped lead our program during this challenging fall. All of our kids have done well adapting in these challenging circumstances to come in and do what we have asked of them and continue to develop."
WHAT DID YOU LEARN ABOUT YOUR TEAM DURING THE FALL
"Perseverance is a characteristic you're always looking for, but especially during these challenging times, that is very important to have, and this team showed that this fall. We have been going through practice/weights five days a week without a game to look forward to. It is a challenge, but this team continued throughout the fall to show great effort," added Spangler.
"My goal this whole fall has been to trust that we have been doing the right things, and for me, it's all about the development of these guys. At the college level, we get the opportunity to evaluate a kid and help take him where he can't take himself, and that's what we've tried to do. When spring comes and be not only appreciative of the work that we put in but also the mental toughness that we've shown and the willingness to preserve when there's not a prize out there to go take every Saturday to go play for, and it will make us all the better in the long run."
ANY ADJUSTMENTS YOU MADE FOR MORE COMPETITION
"First thing is to develop young people you have got to continue to do the reps day-in and day-out. We have been trying to do many of the same things repeatedly to get better, but you've got to be creative at times to keep them engaged. At times we have been able to do some seven-on-seven drills and man-to-man stuff," said Spangler.
"However, to get better, sometimes it can be boring, and at times you have to reach down and push through the tough times, and we've had to tell the kids to try to continue to do the same things but do them better. Sometimes we have tried to mix it up, but at some points, we have to do the boring and monotonous stuff, and the veterans have to show that leadership to help us get better as a football team. It has got to be a willingness to stay in the moment and not worry about things out of our control down the road."
HOW DID THE COACHES/PLAYERS HANDLE COVID-19 CHALLENGES?
"Our coaches have done an amazing job. We have ten total coaches on staff, and since the fall started, I don't believe we have had a full staff meeting in the same room due to COVID-19 restrictions. We have met maybe 4-5 coaches at a time, but that's the max that has been allotted this fall," commented Spangler. "I have bounced around multiple offices trying to make sure we have our practice plan in place and what we intend on doing on the field to maximize our practice time that we have had.
We have had parameters in the locker room where we bring in a portion of the team, and they dress and go out and then bring in the next bunch and just go in the shifts that it takes to follow all of the protocols, and it's the same on the backside of practice as well. The coaches have done a great job developing a plan under the circumstances. They have allowed us to get the work accomplished and get the kids to buy into the plan. Sooner or later, we will play football and get into pads, and everyone has responded well.
This isn't to say we haven't had kinks or bumps in the road, but we are a family, and most families have some dysfunction, and we have got our dysfunctional issues, but we are a family. It has been a group effort between coaches/senior leaders and newcomers."
ANY PLAYERS STAND OUT ON/OFF THE FIELD
"The seniors as a whole on this team has been thru a lot throughout their time here at PC from losing scholarship football to seeing a lot of their teammates leave, playing in the Big South during a big transition for this program to now having to deal with COVID-19 and all that comes with that. It's been a tough go for these seniors, but they have hung in there throughout lately, and it's a credit to them. It's really easy for them to sit back and wonder if I will get a senior season and if we will ever get to play, but it's a credit to them for sticking with us throughout. They have been tremendous leaders and trusting that it'll all work out in the long run soon enough," added Spangler.
IMPROVEMENTS YOU SAW THROUGHOUT FALL PRACTICE
"What's been encouraging is the attitude I have seen out of this team as a whole because it would be easy for them to question what are we doing out on the practice field or in the weight room even though we aren't playing games right now. The attitude is one of the best things I've seen as we had one of our best practices here in late November when we have been going at it for the past three months," said Spangler.
"The kids have done a good job finishing here down the stretch because it's easy to start, but it can be hard to finish. Overall, I have challenged them to finish this segment being the current semester hard and get through exams, and let's train over the break and get back after it in January."
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS FOR THE TEAM DURING THE EXTENDED SEMESTER BREAK?
"We have to do a good job with communication during this break at the end of the semester. I think we need to have this break away from football for a bit, but we need to keep up the momentum that we have developed over the past few months. The thing I want them to keep in mind as we break for the semester is to stay together as a team and keep that motivation and attitude we have had throughout the fall," noted Spangler.
"What we can't do is work as hard as we've can since September only to lose that momentum come January when we look to be playing some football again. We're going to have to be creative with how we get the kids to train when there at home to still follow any COVID concerns that could exist for each kid in their home areas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.