The Presbyterian College football team held its first practice of the fall on Friday morning at the practice fields in Clinton, S.C... The Blue Hose led by first-year coach Kevin Kelley worked in helmets and shorts for three hours as they begin preparations for the 2021 season opener on September 4.
"I was pleased with the first practice overall considering we hadn't had all the players all summer," commented Kelley. "We were able to come out here and see what the guys have learned on their own this summer and be able to get the basic offense and defense started this morning."
PC worked through several drills at the beginning of practice during the team's first on-field work since the end of the 2021 spring season on April 17th against Drake. After early drills, the team moved into positional work before continuing with 11-on-11 work for a time in a high-energy first practice on Friday morning under the direction of Coach Kelley and his staff.
Presbyterian returns to the field on Saturday morning in shorts and helmets with the team's first time in pads coming on Monday morning. The Blue Hose will practice from 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout fall camp, weather permitting.
