The Presbyterian College football team will hold its annual Fan Day on Saturday morning, August 21, at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at noon with the second scrimmage of the fall set for 1 p.m…
Following the scrimmage Head Coach Kevin Kelley will address fans and that will be followed by an autograph session slated for 2:45 p.m…
Schedule posters for the 2021 season will be available for fans to pick up and have signed by the Blue Hose.
PC will take the field for practice around 12:15 with the scrimmage set to begin at 1 p.m...
The Blue Hose are 18 days away from their season opener at home against St. Andrews on September 4. PC begins its first full season in the PFL on September 25 with a trip to Dayton to face the Flyers.
