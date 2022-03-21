pc fb ball and marker

The Presbyterian College football team under the direction of first-year head coach Steve Englehart will begin their 2022 spring practice season, Wednesday, March 23. Wednesday's practice will be held from 5-7 p.m…

The Blue Hose will have 15 practices during the spring season, which will run from Mar. 23- April 23. The Spring finale for the Blue Hose will be held on Saturday April 23 at 6 p.m…

Practices are open to the general public.

2022 Spring Practice Schedule*

Wednesday March 23

5-7 pm

Friday March 25

5-7 pm

Saturday March 26

1-3 pm

Sunday March 27

1-3 pm

Wednesday March 30

5-7 pm

Friday April 1

5-7 pm

Saturday April 2 (Scrimmage)

1-3 pm

Sunday April 3

1-3 pm

Wednesday April 6

5-7 pm

Sunday April 10 (Scrimmage)

1-3 pm

Wednesday April 13

5-7 pm

Friday April 15

5-7 pm

Wednesday April 20

5-7 pm

Friday April 22

5-7 pm

Saturday April 23 (Scrimmage)

6-8 pm

* Subject to Change