The Presbyterian College football team under the direction of first-year head coach Steve Englehart will begin their 2022 spring practice season, Wednesday, March 23. Wednesday's practice will be held from 5-7 p.m…
The Blue Hose will have 15 practices during the spring season, which will run from Mar. 23- April 23. The Spring finale for the Blue Hose will be held on Saturday April 23 at 6 p.m…
Practices are open to the general public.
2022 Spring Practice Schedule*
Wednesday March 23
5-7 pm
Friday March 25
5-7 pm
Saturday March 26
1-3 pm
Sunday March 27
1-3 pm
Wednesday March 30
5-7 pm
Friday April 1
5-7 pm
Saturday April 2 (Scrimmage)
1-3 pm
Sunday April 3
1-3 pm
Wednesday April 6
5-7 pm
Sunday April 10 (Scrimmage)
1-3 pm
Wednesday April 13
5-7 pm
Friday April 15
5-7 pm
Wednesday April 20
5-7 pm
Friday April 22
5-7 pm
Saturday April 23 (Scrimmage)
6-8 pm
* Subject to Change
