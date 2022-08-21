In anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season – beginning the first Saturday of September – the Presbyterian College football team and coaching staff will hold a celebratory Fan Day event on Saturday, August 27 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
Kicking off the afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot outside the Ross E. Templeton Center in commemoration of the summer’s Championship Spirit Initiative that helped raise over $8 million for athletic facility renovation, the official Fan Day festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. with an opportunity for Blue Hose fans to meet the team, staff, and cheerleaders among many other activities throughout the day.
Attendees can visit Bailey Memorial Stadium free of charge on Fan Day, where various concessions and PC-related merchandise will be sold. Additionally, the football team’s official 2022 schedule poster will be handed out to all spectators, where autograph sessions involving Blue Hose program members will take place.
Fans will be able to purchase season-tickets for PC’s fall campaign at the event, as well as single-game seats for any home football meeting on the year. All children attending Fan Day will have the opportunity to participate in face-painting and balloon animal activities on site, where there will also be a bouncy house on hand.
After the meet-and-greet gathering involving players and coaches has concluded, the Blue Hose will then head to the field to take part in a 7-on-7 intersquad scrimmage that will also be free of charge to all who attend.
Presbyterian will begin the 2022 slate on September 3 with a road trip to Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn. before breaking in the 20th season of PC football at Bailey Memorial Stadium on September 10 when hosting Virginia University of Lynchburg in the home opener at 1:00 p.m.
