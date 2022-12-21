Fresh off his inaugural campaign as the leader of the Presbyterian College football team, head coach Steve Englehart and the rest of the Blue Hose staff announced the 2023 National Signing Day lineup for the month of December on Wednesday afternoon.
Among the list of those declaring their intent to join the PC train, the program penned seven offensive players and three others on the defensive side of the ball.
Scouring the list in alphabetical order, the first of Presbyterian’s 10 additions hails from Santa Rosa, California. An incoming junior along the offensive line, Will Averbuck announced his decision to enroll at PC after spending the past two years at City College of San Francisco, capturing State and National Championships at his previous stop on the west coast. Lining up at 6’5”, Will plans to major in Sociology as a member of the Blue Hose, the son of Chico and Jennifer Averbuck.
Another imposing individual in stature behind a 6’7” 285-pound frame, Malachi Bingham joins the Blue Hose off of a two-year stint at Minnesota State Community & Technical College, headed to Clinton as a redshirt-sophomore. An intended Business Management major, Malachi graduated from Houston Christian High School with honors, a native of the Lone Star State who becomes another weapon for the blue and white offensive line.
Jason Briones checks in as the third Presbyterian signee over the December window, helping grow PC’s National Signing Day class to double-digits with more to come in the following months.
The second of six offensive linemen to ink their name to the Blue Hose, J.T. Hill joins the program out of Highland Community College, spending his prep tenure at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. The son of Jeff Hill, the 6’4” newcomer plans for an Education major once arriving at Presbyterian with the ambition of a coaching career in the future.
Flipping between center and guard at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in the Sunshine State, Joe Lentine brings All-District and All-Region accolades with him to coach Englehart’s roster, a resident of Cape Coral with an eye towards a Business Management major. The son of Matt and Lori Lentine, Joe measures at 6’2” as part of a very busy class for PC in the trenches.
A junior tailback submitting his name to the Blue Hose after a two-year stint at Berry College, Dealo Parson secured 175 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns for the Vikings before checking in at PC on Wednesday. The son of Doug and Atiya Parson, Dealo was an all-county and all-region selection at Sandy Creek High School in Fayetteville, Georgia, majoring in Communications.
Another lineman, only this time on the other side of the field, Robert Porter transfers in to the Presbyterian atmosphere following a two-year stretch at Chabot College. The second of a trio of signees calling California home, Robert hails from Livermore and intends to major in Psychology once arriving in Englehart’s system. A two-time Bay6 all-conference recipient at 6’2”, the junior is the son of Natalie Porter, originally from Santa Rosa.
Half of PC’s National Signing Day linebacker duo, Cincinnati’s Jaylon Stoker adds his name to the program’s list of new faces after an all-conference caliber campaign at Princeton High School. Balancing a profitable prep tenure on the gridiron with participation in track & field, baseball, and basketball, Jaylon is the son of Isiah Stoker. He plans on majoring in Business Management as a true freshman next fall, joining the already-impressive core at the LB spot in Clinton.
A product of Salt Rock, West Virginia, second-year offensive lineman Brodie Thompson fills in his resume to the Blue Hose after spending one season at Hocking College. The son of Brian and Amy Thompson, Brodie eyes a Pre-Allied Health major once entering Presbyterian’s campus, standing at 6’7”.
The final offensive lineman of the day to officially announce his commitment to the university, Gavilan College’s Maxx Todden comes to PC as another native of the Golden State, currently residing in Jackson. A 6’2” junior who plans to enroll with a Biology major, Maxx is the son of Kurt and Taneil Todden, rounding out the expansive list of guards and tackles to proclaim their allegiance to the Blue Hose. Todden’s signing concludes coach Englehart and co.’s active engagement in the early months of the offseason window, preparing for the team’s third full slate of Pioneer Football League competition in 2023.
