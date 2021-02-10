CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced on Tuesday that the women’s basketball series between Presbyterian College and Hampton scheduled for Feb. 12-13 in Clinton has been postponed due to a continued pause within the Hampton program. A makeup date for the series has not been announced.
Winners of three of their last four games, the Blue Hose are now slated to return to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Templeton Center against UNC Asheville. Presbyterian knocked off Asheville 82-64 in its most recent game on Feb. 3 to surpass its Big South win total from a season ago.
