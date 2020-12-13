The Presbyterian College men's basketball team scheduled a home game against Carver College for Monday, December 14, at 6:00 p.m. The Blue Hose have not played since Dec. 2, with the last four games postponed or canceled due to COVID protocol issues.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with radio coverage on WPCC. The Cougars and Blue Hose last met Feb. 16, 2008, in PC's first NCAA Division I season. The Blue Hose won the game 111-51, behind a record-setting 22 three-pointers.
The first of a two-game home stand, Presbyterian hosts South Carolina State Friday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. The Blue Hose close out the pre-holiday break with a road match at The Citadel, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.