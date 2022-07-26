Presbyterian College Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell has announced the hiring of Rob Lane as Director of Basketball Operations.
“Rob Lane is a young coach who has really worked hard for this opportunity and has studied under some of the brightest minds in college basketball,” Ferrell said. “Rob has a unique hunger and passion for coaching to go along with a team-first mindset. I look forward to Rob making a positive impact on our program daily in all facets.”
Lane comes to Presbyterian after spending last season as an assistant basketball coach at Sarah Lawrence College. At Sarah Lawrence, he helped with skill development as well as opponent scouting and creating game plans. He played an integral role in helping the Gryphons make their third straight postseason appearance.
Prior to Sarah Lawrence, Lane was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh from 2019-21. In that role, he assisted with day-to-day operations, video scouting and analytics, skill development, and on-campus recruiting. At Pitt, he played a role in the development of All-American Justin Champagnie.
As an undergraduate at Pitt, he was a four-year manager with the men’s basketball program. In 2019, the White Plains, New York native graduated from Pittsburgh with a degree in communications and a minor in sociology.
“I am so grateful to Coach Ferrell for allowing me to step in this role and join the Presbyterian College community,” Lane said. “I couldn’t be more excited to pour everything I have into this school, program, community, and most importantly, our student-athletes.”
