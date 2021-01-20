Winthrop had an answer for several Blue Hose rallies in the second half to come away with a 78-66 win over the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team in action Wednesday afternoon at Templeton Center. Rayshon Harrison led PC with 16 points, followed by three others with 11 points apiece. Kirshon Thrash and Owen McCormack paced the team on the boards with seven rebounds each.
Scoring the Game
Trailing by as much as eight early in the first half, PC fought back with a 12-4 run, highlighted by two three-pointers from Owen McCormack, to tie the game at 14-14, 11:50 remaining in the half. Winthrop answered with a 19-4 run, highlighted by five from Kelton Talford, to take its largest lead of the half at 15, 33-18, 4:51 on the clock. Six points from Winston Hill over the next two-and-a-half minutes helped the Blue Hose cut the margin to nine, just under a minute to play. A basket by the Eagles took the lead back to 11 but Trevon Reddish was fouled at the two second mark and hit both free throws to send the teams into the locker room for intermission with Winthrop leading 37-28.
Winthrop outscored the Blue Hose 7-3 in the opening three minutes of the second half to build a 16-point lead, 47-31. A free throw by Hill and a three-pointer by Brandon Younger got the home team to within 12, 15:38 to go. It was the first of four three-pointers over the next minute-and-a-half, two from each team, as the Eagles led 53-40 after the stretch.
Trailing by 15, with 13:24 remaining, the Blue Hose, sparked by a McCormack three, went on a 7-0 run to make it an eight-point game, 47-55, 11:51 left. Chandler Vaudrin ended the Winthrop scoring drought with a layup at 10:19. Kirshon Thrash’s basket at 9:58 cut it to a single-digit game again, but a three-pointer by Josh Corbin gave the Eagles a 62-49 lead, 9:04 on the clock. Younger hit his first three-pointer of the night, cutting a 13-point Winthrop lead at the 6:16 mark, to just 10, 59-69. Winthrop responded with back-to-back baskets to take it back to 14, 3:57 to go. The Eagles extended the lead to 15, settling on the 12-point win, 78-66.
Players of the Game
Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 16 points, with Owen McCormack, Trevon Reddish, and Kirshon Thrash scored 11 points apiece. McCormack and Thrash paced the team in rebounds with seven each. Chandler Vaudrin led Winthrop with 20 points, while Adonis Arms pulled down a team-leading eight rebounds.
Stats of the Game
A solid shooting night for PC, the Blue Hose shot 46.2 in the first half and 57.1% in the second to finish with 51.1%. Winthrop finished with 51.1% from the field. A difference was number of shots, with the Eagles taking 61 to PC’s 47. Winthrop led in second chance points, 12-5, and held a 19-10 advantage in points off turnovers. The Blue Hose posted six more turnovers, 17-11. Rebounds were close with Winthrop edging PC out, 32-31. PC hit six three-pointers and 12 free throws, while Winthrop connected on 10 threes and 10 free throws.
Notables
Rayshon Harrison recorded a career-high four assists.
Owen McCormack posted a career-best five assists.
Kirshon Thrash scored a career-high 11 points, seven rebounds, and four field goals made.
For the Record
PC drops to 3-7 overall, 1-5 in the league, while Winthrop moves to 15-0, 12-0.
Up Next
PC heads to the road next with a two-game set at High Point Jan. 24-25. Tip-off on Sunday is at 2pm, while Monday’s game is at 6pm. Both games will air on ESPN+ and on the radio at WPCC.
