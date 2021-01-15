BUIES CREEK, NC. – Campbell shot over 50% from the field, including 58% in the second half, to take the 73-51 win over the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team Friday evening at Gore Arena in Buies Creek, N.C. Winston Hill led the team with 23 points, with Brandon Younger pulling down nine rebounds.
Scoring the Game
Both teams were shooting the ball a lot, but it was Campbell with the shots going through as the Camels opened a 7-0 lead before a free throw by Trevon Reddish put the Blue Hose on the board at the 15:44 mark. The first PC basket came at 14:09, with a layup from Owen McCormack to make it a six-point game, 3-9. Campbell outscored PC 10-2 the next three minutes to take a 14-point, 19-5 lead, 11:13 before the break. Trailing again by 14, several minutes later, Winston Hill hit a jumper, while Reddish added a free throw to cut the margin to 11, 9-20, with 5:53 to go. The Camels responded with four unanswered to build the lead to 15, 9-24, 4:10 to go. The Blue Hose trimmed the deficit at the one-minute mark, but Cedric Henderson hit a three-pointer with 47 seconds to go and went into the locker room leading 32-15.
The Camels took a 21-point lead early in the second half before PC scored six unanswered to cut the margin to 15, 23-38, 15:57 to go. Campbell responded with a basket and three-pointer to take back the 20-point lead, 14:42 remaining. PC fought back, outscoring the Camels, 12-6 over the next five minutes to trim the home team lead to 14, 35-49, 9:18 left. Campbell scored nine in a row, capped by back-to-back three-pointers, to extend its lead to 23, 58-36, 6:35 left. PC would cut the margin to 18 off a Kobe Stewart three-pointer at 4:16, but that would be as close as the Blue Hose would get as Campbell hit five free throws in a row to extend its lead to 23. The lead would stay in the 20s, with the home team coming away with the 22-point, 73-51 win.
Players of the Game
Winston Hill led all scorers with 23 points, including an 11-of-14 effort from the charity stripe. Brandon Younger pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds. Cedric Henderson led Campbell with 21 points and six rebounds.
Stats of the Game
After shooting 26.3% in the first half, PC improved in the second with 47.8%% to finish the game with 38.1%. Campbell ended the game with 53.3%, after shooting 58.3% in the second half. The Blue Hose hit two three-pointers, compared to nine for Campbell. The visitors went 17-of-25 from the charity stripe, to the Camels’ 16-of-20. The home team held the rebounding edge, 29-26, with PC holding the turnover advantage, 16-13.
Notables
- Winston Hill went 11-of-14, which tied for fifth and sixth, respectively, in the PC Division I record book.
- Winston Hill is the fourth player this season to score over 20 points.
For the Record
PC drops to 3-5 overall, 1-3 in the league, while Campbell moves to 8-7, 4-4.
Up Next
The Blue Hose return to the Templeton Center for a two-game series with Winthrop Jan. 19-20. Tuesday’s game will air live on ESPNU at 7 p.m., while Wednesday’s contest will be on ESPN+. Both games will be broadcast on the radio at WPCC.
Commented
