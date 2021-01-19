A 15-4 run to end the first half, and a 13-5 run early in the second by the Eagles broke open a close game as the Winthrop men’s basketball team took the 72-58 win over Presbyterian College in action Tuesday evening at Templeton Center. Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 17 points.
Scoring the Game
Winthrop opened the half with six unanswered, but it was PC with the next nine of 11 points to take a one-point lead, 9-8, 14:24 to go. After a Winthrop basket put the Eagles back on top, Winston Hill propelled the home team ahead with a layup and free throw. Rayshon Harrison’s three-pointer at 11:56 made it a five-point game, 15-10. PC would hold the lead in a tight game for the next five minutes, including a 24-20 edge off an Owen McCormack three at 7:45. Winthrop’s follow-up three by Josh Corbin ignited a 15-4 run, including seven straight the final four minutes, to give the Eagles a seven-point, 35-28, lead at the break.
McCormack’s three at 19:38 cut the margin to four, with D.J. Burns answering with a jumper to take the lead to six just a few seconds later. Brandon Younger made back-to-back free throws to make it a four-point game again, 33-37, 18:55 on clock. That would be as close as the home team would get as Winthrop used a 13-5 run to build a 12-point, 50-38 lead, 13:19 remaining. Harrison hit his second three-pointer of the night and added a free throw to cut the lead to eight, 46-54. PC rounded out its 6-0 run with a Brandon Younger layup at 9:20, making it a six-point game. Four unanswered by the Eagles made it a 10-point game again, 58-48, 8:15 left. After two free throws by Harrison made it an eight-point game again at the seven-minute mark, the Eagles went on an 8-0 run to take the lead to 16, 68-52, 3:35 left.
Players of the Game
Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 17 points, with Winston Hill scoring 14. Brandon Younger and Hill paced the team with five rebounds apiece. Kelton Talford led Winthrop with 12 points, with Michael Anumba on top in rebounds with six. Chandler Vaudrin recorded five assists.
Stats of the Game
While both teams took 51 shots each, Winthrop connected on a few more, hitting 27 en route o a 52.9% shooting from the field. PC ended with 19 for a 37.3%. Both teams hit five three-pointers, while the Eagles were 13-of-18 from the line, PC 15-of-16. Winthrop held the rebounding edge, 35-25, with PC taking the slight advantage in turnovers, 17-16. The Eagles led 22-8 in points off turnovers and 45-8 in bench points.
Notables
The .938 free throw percentage (15-16) ranked ninth in the PC DI record book.
For the Record
PC drops to 3-5 overall, 1-3 in the league, while Winthrop moves to 13-0, 10-0.
Up Next
The Blue Hose and Eagles meet up Wednesday, Jan. 20, to round out the two-game series. Tip is set for 5pm and airs on ESPN+, as well as on the radio at WPCC. PC heads to the road next with a two-game set at High Point Jan. 24-25. Tip-off on Sunday is at 2pm, while Monday’s game is at 6pm. Both games will air on ESPN+ and on the radio at WPCC.
Commented
