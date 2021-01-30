CLINTON, S.C. – Longwood rallied to within single digits late in the second half, but Rayshon Harrison, who scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, hit back-to-back free throws as part of PC’s 10 in the final 1:20 to quell the run and lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to the 66-54 win over the Lancers in Big South men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Templeton Center.
Scoring the Game
After Longwood opened the game with two straight baskets, PC scored the next seven in a row, including a three Brandon Younger at 16:04, to build a 7-4 lead just under 15 to play. Both teams traded baskets the next several minutes with a Trevon Reddish basket at 8:33 breaking a 14-14 ties, the third in the previous two minutes. A Longwood free throw made it a one-point game, but three unanswered baskets by PC gave the home team a seven-point lead, 4:04 on the clock. An Owen McCormack three-pointer at 1:22 made it an eight-point game, but Justin Hill made a layup as time expired and PC went into the locker room with a six-point 25-19 lead.
After Harrison’s three at 18:39 put the home team ahead by nine, 30-21, the Blue Hose were able to keep Longwood behind by at least seven the next several minutes, taking their first double-digit lead, 37-26, off another Harrison three at 15:50. The Lancers got to within eight off Deshaun Wade’s three at 15:23, but PC had an answer with a Winston Hill basket at 15:04. After the Lancers cut the margin to eight at 11:05, It was Ambaka Le Gregam’s second three of the afternoon to make it an 11-point game again, 45-34, 10:43 left. PC extended its lead to 13 twice over the next four minutes, the last coming off a Harrison Dunk at 6:01. The Lancers cut the lead down to nine four minutes to go, but Younger quieted the rally before it started with his second three-pointer of the game at 3:44, giving PC a 12-point cushion. Longwood scored the next five points, rallying to within seven, 49-56, 1:20 to go. PC stopped the rally, making 10 free throws the remainder of the game to take the 66-54 win.
Players of the Game
Rayshon Harrison, who put up just four points in the first half, scored 16 in the second to lead the team with 20. Brandon Younger went a career-best six-of-six free throw, all of them coming in the final 1:20. Harrison, Winston Hill, and Younger all pulled down five rebounds to lead the team. Juan Munoz led Longwood with 11 points, with Christian Wilson and Zac Watson pulling down a team-leading seven rebounds apiece.
Stats of the Game
The Blue Hose shott 45.8% in the first half, and 48.0% in the second to finish with 46.9% shooting from the field. Longwood shot 45.0% in the first and 42.3% in the second to shoot 43.5% for the afternoon. Turnovers proved important with Longwood holding a 15-13 edge. PC took advantage with a 20-9 margin in points off turnovers. Rebounds were fairly even as the Blue Hose led the stat, 28-27. PC was 0-for-1 in free throws in the first half but went 13-of-17 in the second for a 13-of-18 mark. The Lancers hit 10 in the second to go 11-of-18 from the charity stripe. PC Connected on seven three-pointers, to Longwood’s three.
Notables
Rayshon Harrison tied his career-high with 20 points.
Brandon Younger hit a career-best six-of-six free throws.
For the Record
PC moves to 5-9 overall, 3-7 in the league, while Longwood drops to 6-14, 5-9.
Up Next
The next two-game series is currently scheduled for Feb. 11-12 at Hampton, but the Blue Hose are looking to schedule conference make up games Feb. 4-5, with a decision and announcement to come shortly. All games will air on ESPN+ and on the radio at WPCC.
Commented
