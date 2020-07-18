Presbyterian College and head men’s golf coach Thomas Addison released the team’s 2020-21 schedule on Thursday. Addison’s squad is slated to compete in four fall tournaments and five spring tournaments.
“We’re really looking forward to the 2020-21 season,” said coach Addison. “Our schedule is packed with terrific courses and events that will be familiar to fans, while also giving us the chance to test ourselves against very competitive fields.”
PC opens the season Sept. 13-15 at the Golfweek Program Championship at Caledonia GC on Pawley’s Island, S.C. From Sept. 28-29, the Blue Hose head to the River Run Collegiate, in Davidson, N.C.
For the third consecutive year, Presbyterian is set to host the Musgrove Mill Intercollegiate, a 54-hole match play event slated for Oct. 5-6 at Musgrove Mill GC in Clinton.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to host a match play event again at Musgrove Mill, and get the event started with the Tommy Addison Memorial College-Am for alumni and friends on October 4,” said coach Addison.
From Oct. 12-13, PC closes out the fall portion of the schedule at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, N.C. Returning fifth-year AJ Nolin posted a collegiate-best 207 (-6) at the 2019 Phoenix Invitational on his way to a tie for eighth, his first top-10 as a Blue Hose.
The spring schedule is loaded with tournaments PC has been playing in for more than a decade, all of which are in South Carolina. The Blue Hose open the spring at the Wexford Invitational on Hilton Head Island from Feb. 22-23. PC then heads to Aiken from March 8-9 for the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational.
PC travels to Greenville to play in the Furman Invitational from March 26-28, and then to Spartanburg to take part in the Wofford Invitational from April 12-13.
The season wraps up at the Big South Championship, which returns to The Patriot GC in Ninety Six, S.C., from April 19-21.
