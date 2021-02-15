PC MBB VS WINTHROP

The Big South Conference announced Monday adjustments to the men's basketball conference schedule for this week. 

The revisions are to accommodate a continued pause within the UNC Asheville program, rescheduled postponements from earlier in the season, and the prioritization of games needed for various members. 

Below is the schedule for Feb. 17-19.  The Conference office will release its schedule for the final week of the regular-season as early as Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Blue Hose will no longer travel to UNC Asheville Feb. 18-19. The only addition for the Blue Hose is the addition of a game on Thursday, Feb. 18.  PC will host USC Upstate in a second game at 5 p.m., with the broadcast airing on ESPN3.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Gardner-Webb at Radford

Thursday, Feb. 18

Winthrop at High Point (ESPNU)

Campbell at Hampton

Longwood at Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb at Radford

USC Upstate at Presbyterian (ESPN3)

Friday, Feb. 19

Campbell at Hampton

Longwood at Charleston Southern

Winthrop at High Point