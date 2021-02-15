The Big South Conference announced Monday adjustments to the men's basketball conference schedule for this week.
The revisions are to accommodate a continued pause within the UNC Asheville program, rescheduled postponements from earlier in the season, and the prioritization of games needed for various members.
Below is the schedule for Feb. 17-19. The Conference office will release its schedule for the final week of the regular-season as early as Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Blue Hose will no longer travel to UNC Asheville Feb. 18-19. The only addition for the Blue Hose is the addition of a game on Thursday, Feb. 18. PC will host USC Upstate in a second game at 5 p.m., with the broadcast airing on ESPN3.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Gardner-Webb at Radford
Thursday, Feb. 18
Winthrop at High Point (ESPNU)
Campbell at Hampton
Longwood at Charleston Southern
Gardner-Webb at Radford
USC Upstate at Presbyterian (ESPN3)
Friday, Feb. 19
Campbell at Hampton
Longwood at Charleston Southern
Winthrop at High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.