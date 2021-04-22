Presbyterian College and men's basketball head coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of Marquis Barnett (Saginaw, Mich.) and Terrell Ard, Jr., (Acworth, Ga.) on Wednesday. Both are set to join the Blue Hose for the 2021-22 season.
"Marquis is a very talented guard with great athleticism and skill," Coach Ferrell said. "He can score the basketball, but also serve as a play maker. Marquis possesses great size for a guard at 6'4, 195. We look forward to incorporating Marquis with the rest of our returners. We are excited to welcome him and his entire family to the Blue Hose family!"
"Marquis is a gifted athlete who makes everyone around him better. I've never coached a more versatile player at both ends of the floor. Presbyterian is getting a great player and even better young man." - Joe Mackey, Brunswick High School Head Coach
A 6'4" guard, Barnett capped off a stellar career at Brunswick High School (Brunswick, Ohio) with a record-breaking senior season, finishing first all-time in points per game in a season (24.2), field goals made in a season (216) and total points in a season (581). He also averaged 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 steals per game and was named to the Division I All-Ohio Second Team, as well as First Team All-Conference and First Team All-District.
Ard, Jr., arrives at PC after spending his freshman season at UAB. In 2020-21, he appeared in four games, logging eight minutes for the Blazers before he suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
"Terrell is a physically gifted athlete," Coach Ferrell said. "He is big and athletic at 6'7" and 220 pounds. Terrell is very versatile and can score from both the perimeter and the post. He also brings a different dimension defensively, being able to guard multiple positions. We look forward to incorporating Terrell with the rest of our returners. We are excited to welcome him and his entire family to the Blue Hose family!"
A 6'7 forward, Ard, Jr. did a post graduate year at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn., after graduating from Allatoona High School in 2019. He averaged 8.0 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game while leading Putnam to a share of the 2020 National Prep Championship with a 36-4 record. He recorded a double-double and a season-high 23 points and 17 rebounds against Dohn Prep in the First Round of the National Prep Championship playoffs.
While at Allatoona, Ard, Jr. averaged 14.3 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game.
Barnett and Ard, Jr. join fellow class of 2021 signee James Lavorn, III (Anderson, S.C.) as the newest members of the Blue Hose roster.
