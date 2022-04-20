Presbyterian Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of standout guards Crosby James, a 6-foot guard who is transferring from Anderson University, and Quadir Pettaway, a 6-foot-1 guard from Newport News, Virginia.
CROSBY JAMES
During his career at Anderson, James scored 1,090 points to finish 13th on Anderson’s career scoring list, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the three-point arc. James garnered All-South Atlantic Conference accolades in each of his three years. He will have two seasons of eligibility to play for Presbyterian.
“Crosby James comes to PC after a standout three years on the court at Anderson University,” Ferrell said. “He was the conference freshman of the year in his rookie campaign. Crosby is a multiple all-league performer and is coming off a season where he ranked among the South Atlantic Conference leaders in scoring at 17.6 PPG while shooting 42 percent from three-point range. Crosby will be able to impact our program immediately. I look forward to coaching Crosby and having him and his entire family be a part of our program here at PC.”
This past season, James earned Second Team All-South Atlantic Conference honors, after averaging 17.6 points, which was the second-highest scoring average in the SAC, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
As a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, he earned Honorable Mention All-South Atlantic Conference honors after leading the team and finishing 12th in SAC in scoring with 15.3 points per game.
As a freshman in the 2019-20 season, James was named South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 12.6 points while shooting 53 percent from the field. He finished third in the league shooting 46 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
Before Anderson, James starred on the court for Ridge View High School in Columbia, S.C.
“Committing to Coach Ferrell and PC was an easy decision,” James said. “Being a South Carolina guy, things with Coach Ferrell and PC just felt right at home. Let’s get to work!”
QUADIR PETTAWAY
Pettaway, who spent a postgrad year this past season playing for Central Pointe Christian Academy in Florida, made ESPN’s Top 50 point guard list as a senior in 2021 playing at Woodside High School in Newport News, Virginia.
“Quadir is a very talented guard, who can play both guard positions,” Ferrell said. “He can score the basketball at three levels and can facilitate offense to make the game easier for everyone around him. Quadir has a great basketball pedigree and has played at an extremely competitive level on both the high school and AAU levels. I look forward to coaching Quadir and having him and his entire family be a part of our program here at PC.”
This past season at Central Pointe Christian Academy, he recorded multiple 20-plus points scoring games including scoring 27 points in Central Pointe’s win over the IMG National team.
During his high school career, he scored over 1,500 points. As a senior in 2021 at Woodside High School, he was ranked among the top eight recruits in the state of Virginia. During his career, he earned All-State honors. In one game, he connected on ten three-point field goals. He began his high school career playing at The Miller School in Virginia.
"PC got a leader, a winner, a day one difference-maker for the program,” said Woodside High School coach Stef Welsh. “He’s always been a proficient scorer but can also run a basketball team. Quadir played 16u EYBL as an 8th grader so he’s played at a high level for a long time. He will make Presbyterian better immediately.”
“I am very blessed and excited to sign with Presbyterian and play for Coach Ferrell,” said Pettaway. “I loved Coach Ferrell, the coaching staff, and the program from the time we started talking. This is an incredible opportunity. Can’t wait to get to work!”
BLUE HOSE RECRUITING CLASS
James and Pettaway join 6-foot-4 guard Houston Jones as newcomers to Presbyterian’s 2022-23 roster.
