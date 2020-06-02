Presbyterian College and head men's basketball head coach Quinton Ferrell announced that guard Brandon Younger (Marietta, Ga.), who has competed the last two seasons at UNC Charlotte, will join the Blue Hose this coming fall.
He joins seven other newcomers who will call Clinton, S.C., home for 2020-21. Other signees include guard Rayshon Harrison (Greenville, S.C.), forward Giancarlo Sanchez (Sharpsburg, Ga.), and center Will Ferguson (Yulee, Fla.), as well as guard Ambaka Le Gregam (Nairobi, Kenya), and wing players Kobe Stewart (Augusta, Ga.) and Kirshon Thrash (McDonough, Ga.).
Under current NCAA transfer rules, Younger will be required to sit out next season, but will take the court for the 2021-22 campaign with two years of eligibility remaining.
“Brandon (Younger) is a young man who possesses a ton of versatility on the basketball court,” said Coach Ferrell. “Brandon has tremendous size and length to go along with his athleticism. He has a high basketball I.Q. and plays the game to win. He has the ability to impact the game scoring, rebounding, facilitating & defending.”
A 6-7 guard, Younger played 35 games for the 49ers over the last two seasons while making 12 starts during his freshman campaign. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game during the 18-19 season. He recorded six double-figure scoring games and had six games with at least five rebounds. Younger scored a season-high 16 points while also grabbing a season-high seven boards at FIU. He recorded his first career double-figure scoring game with 11 points at Wake Forest to go along with five rebounds.
“Brandon brings a lot of basketball experience to our program having played at Wheeler High School in Georgia and playing at a high level in college at Charlotte, which is a member of Conference USA. I’m looking forward to coaching Brandon and having his entire family be a part of our program here at PC!”
Prior to his time at Charlotte, the Marietta, GA, native was an all-conference guard for the 7A power Wheeler High School Wildcats. Younger averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assist as a senior.
