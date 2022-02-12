ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rayshon Harrison and Winston Hill combined for 37 points but the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-16, Big South: 3-9) came up short in a tightly contested game with a 65-61 loss to the Winthrop Eagles (17-8, Big South: 10-2) on the road.
Harrison scored 19 points while dishing out five assists. Hill scored 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field while also grabbing six rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The game went back and forth with a few ties over the first eight minutes. Presbyterian took a 10-9 lead on a Hill dunk at the 11:16 mark. Winthrop answered with a score regaining the lead. With the score tied at 14 with just under seven minutes on the clock, the Eagles scored six straight points taking a 20-14 lead. A three from the top of the key by Hill cut Winthrop’s lead in half. Winthrop scored, pushing their lead to 22-17, then Harrison knocked down a three from the wing, getting the Blue Hose within two points, 22-20. Harrison knocked down a jumper from the baseline which cut Winthrop’s lead to one point with 1:55 on the clock. The Eagles would take a 28-24 lead into the locker room at the half.
SECOND HALF – Winthrop pushed their lead to five points a couple of times early in the half. With the Eagles leading the Blue Hose 35-30, Presbyterian scored seven straight points taking a 37-35 lead when Trevon Reddish-Rhone scored inside with 12:08 on the clock. Kobe Stewart, Owen McCormack, and Harrison also scored during the run. With 8:56 on the clock, Presbyterian pushed their lead to 44-41 when Brandon Younger scored on a fast-break layup. Then, Winthrop knocked down a three tying the score at 44. After two baskets inside by Hill, the Blue Hose pushed their lead to 48-44 with 7:21 on the clock. Winthrop went on a 7-0 run taking a 51-48 lead with five and a half minutes on the clock. With 3:32 on the clock, Younger knocked down a three from the corner tying the score at 55. However, with just over three minutes on the clock, Winthrop connected on two free throws regaining the lead for good. Presbyterian would cut Winthrop’s lead to one point a couple of times over the final few minutes of the game but they were not able to retake the lead.
NOTES
- Harrison recorded his 23rd double-digit scoring game of the season and the 42nd of his career with his 19 points.
- Hill recorded his 12th double-figure scoring game of the season and the 24th of his career with his 18 points.
- Presbyterian forced Winthrop into 17 turnovers which led to 15 points off those turnovers.
NEXT GAME
Presbyterian travels to Spartanburg, S.C. to face Big South Conference foe USC Upstate this Wednesday, February 16 at 6 p.m.
