Presbyterian Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of prep standouts and high school teammates Jalen Forrest, a 6-foot-4 guard from Decatur, Georgia, and Jaylen Peterson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Forrest and Peterson played major roles in helping Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy win the Georgia 1A Private School State Championship this past March.
JALEN FORREST
Forrest is a two-time First Team All-State selection who scored over 1,000 points in his prep career.
“Jalen Forrest is a natural scorer of the basketball, he has tremendous pedigree being the son of James Forrest, an All-ACC player at Georgia Tech, and an older brother who scored more than 2,000 points at Appalachian State in Justin Forrest.,” Ferrell said. “Jalen will be able to play both the point guard and shooting guard positions for us. Jalen brings a college-ready frame with him and comes from winning programs at both the high school and AAU levels. I look forward to coaching Jalen and having him and his entire family be a part of our program here at PC.”
This season, Forrest was named State and Region Player of the Year. He averaged 23 points and five assists per game while serving as a team captain.
“Jalen Forrest is a force,” said Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy Rory Griffin. “He plays with power and poise under pressure. No moment is too big for him. Jalen will make an immediate impact at the next level! He can score the ball with the best of them. This is only the beginning of what will be a storied career.”
Forrest played AAU for Team Forrest
“Jalen Forrest was brought in this world to score the basketball - it's in his DNA,” said Marcus Woods, Team Forest Coach. “He was blessed with unique physical tools and he has crafted his game around them. Shoot the three, mid-range, post up, pick-n-roll, the open court- Jalen checks all the boxes. When you add that to an already high IQ player, you can't help but want to see what he does at the next level.”
JAYLEN PETERSON
Peterson earned First Team All-State honors this past season.
“Jaylen Peterson is one of the most versatile players in the class of 2022,” Ferrell said. “Jaylen possesses incredible length and athleticism, which will allow him to make plays at a high level on the offensive and defensive end of the court. Jaylen is a player who impacts winning at a high level because of his ability to impact a game in multiple facets. Jaylen has a non-stop motor and he plays with great intensity. I look forward to coaching Jaylen and having him and his entire family be a part of our program here at PC.
For the 2021-22 season, Peterson averaged 13.5 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks per game. Peterson was a team captain.
“JP is a coach’s dream,” said Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy coach Rory Griffin. “Kids like JP don’t come often - if ever. He is very coachable, disciplined, and works hard to continue to improve his game. He is the embodiment of Above The Rim on and off the court.”
Peterson also played AAU for Team Forrest.
"Jaylen is an uber-athletic basketball player,” said Marcus Woods, Team Forest Coach. “During games, you can't wait for that highlight real dunk or that chase-down block. His skillset and versatility allows a coach to be really creative. He is a high-character kid - a coach’s dream. Your chances of winning big increases with players like Jalen Peterson.”
BLUE HOSE RECRUITING CLASS
Forrest and Peterson join 6-foot guard Crosby James, 6-foot-4 guard Houston Jones, and 6-foot-1 guard Quadir Pettaway as newcomers to Presbyterian’s 2022-23 roster.
