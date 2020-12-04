Presbyterian College men's basketball has paused all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this positive test, the Blue Hose have canceled the team's next three scheduled games.
The Wofford game Sunday, Dec. 6, has been canceled, while the Gardner-Webb series scheduled for Dec. 9-10, in Boiling Springs, N.C., will be rescheduled for a later date.
"We were looking forward to playing Wofford and then Gardner-Webb and are obviously disappointed, but our priority is our student-athletes and staff and their health and well-being," Presbyterian head coach Quinton Ferrell said. "This hasn't been the first time and won't be the last time we have had to adjust plans, the only thing that is definite this season is to be ready for anything. We are still focused on improving as a team, and look forward to getting back on the court soon."
The Blue Hose are still slated to travel to Wake Forest Dec. 13, with their home opener set for South Carolina State Dec. 18.
