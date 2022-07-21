The Presbyterian College Blue Hose men’s soccer program and head coach Jonathan Potter announced their 2022 schedule which is highlighted by eight regular-season matches at Martin Stadium.
“We are excited to announce our schedule,” said Potter, who is entering his sixth season at the helm of the Blue Hose men’s soccer program. “The opportunity to play ten games in front of our students, alumni, and fans will energize our team. We have been able to continue some great local rivalries in our non-conference schedule along with the opportunity to compete against the defending national champions. We have been preparing for this season since the end of last season and our team is eager to compete at the highest possible level this season.”
Presbyterian begins its 2022 schedule with three exhibition matches including two of them at Martin Stadium. The Blue Hose play College of Charleston, on August 13 and Lander, on August 20 at Martin Stadium. Then, sandwiched in between those two home exhibition contests will be a road exhibition game at Georgia State, on August 16.
PC begins the regular season with home matches against Georgia Southern on August 25 and Southern Wesleyan on August 29. The Blue Hose conclude their season-opening four-game homestand with games against VMI on September 3 and ETSU on September 6.
Then, the Blue Hose embark on a five-game road swing that begins with contests at Furman on September 10, at Wofford on September 13, and at Clemson, who captured the 2021 National Championship, on September 19. Presbyterian begins Big South Conference play at Radford on September 24. The Blue Hose conclude the five-game road swing with their final non-conference game at Jacksonville on September 27.
“The Big South Conference is very competitive each season and with the conference tournament moving to four teams each game has significant implications on postseason standings,” Potter said.
The month of October features Big South Conference home games against UNC Asheville (October 5), High Point (October 8), and Longwood (October 23). PC also has league road games at USC Upstate (October 12), Gardner-Webb (October 15), and Campbell (October 29).
The regular season finishes with a home game against Big South Conference foe Winthrop on November 2.
The Big South Conference Tournament begins with two semifinal games played at the teams that finish first and second in the regular-season standings on November 6. The Big South Conference Tournament Championship match will be played at the highest remaining seed on November 12.
