CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Big South Player of the Year Max Benson earned a three-set victory to complete the comeback on Saturday afternoon to earn the Presbyterian College men’s tennis team the Big South Championship winning 4-3 over Radford. The match was held at Marion Diehl Park in Charlotte, N.C..
FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Presbyterian 4, No. 2 Radford 3
LOCATION: Marion Diehl Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (11-6) | Radford (12-7)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Presbyterian got out to a fast start with a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles with Sebastian Dominguez and Daniel Stenger earning the win.
- Radford quickly answered with a pair of victories at No. 2 and 3 doubles to take the opening point of the match.
- The Highlanders extended the lead to 2-0 with a victory at No. 2 singles.
- Javier Matos got PC on the board with a straight-set victory at No. 6 singles before Stenger earned a win at No. 5 singles to tie the match at two apiece.
- Radford jumped back out in front with a victory at No. 3 singles.
- Nicholas McKinney rallied from a set down to earn a three-set victory to tie the match at three and set up the deciding match on Saturday.
- Benson traded the first two sets with Radford’s No. 1 to set up the third set decider. Benson took a 5-2 lead in the final set and held a late charge from the Highlanders to earn the 6-4 championship clincher.
RESULTS
SINGLES
1. BENSON, Max (PC) def. SIROUS, Yevhen (RADM) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
2. TARAMONLIS, Demis (RADM) def. DOMINGUEZ, Sebastian (PC) 6-1, 6-2
3. SEVERIN, Guilherme (RADM) def. BABIC, Georgije (PC) 6-2, 7-5
4. MCKINNEY, Nicholas (PC) def. RAPTIS, Konstantinos (RADM) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
5. STENGER, Daniel (PC) def. SILVA, Andres (RADM) 6-4, 6-4
6. MATOS, Javier (PC) def. BALSEKAR, Aditya (RADM) 6-1, 6-3
DOUBLES
1. STENGER, Daniel/DOMINGUEZ, Sebastian (PC) def. SIROUS, Yevhen/SEVERIN, Guilherme (RADM) 6-3
2. TARAMONLIS, Demis/SILVA, Andres (RADM) def. BENSON, Max/CONDE, Alberto (PC) 7-6 (7-2)
3. RAPTIS, Konstantinos/BALSEKAR, Aditya (RADM) def. MCKINNEY, Nicholas/MATOS, Javier (PC) 7-5
NOTABLES
- Saturday’s title is the second that the Blue Hose men’s tennis program has won and the first since 2017.
- McKinney with his singles win pushed his win streak to nine in a row and sits 13-1 overall this season.
- Matos got PC on the board in singles with his victory at No. 6 singles to improve to 7-2 on the year and has now won three straight singles matches.
- Stenger and Dominguez picked up their team-high sixth win in doubles.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose will now await the NCAA selection show which is slated for Monday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 20 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
