The Presbyterian College football team improved to 2-0 on Saturday afternoon with a 68-3 victory over Fort Lauderdale at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Ren Hefley paced the offense with 309 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.
Final Score: Presbyterian 68, Fort Lauderdale 3
Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)
Records: Presbyterian (2-0) | Fort Lauderdale (0-2)
OPENING KICK
- The Blue Hose offense was paced by Hefley totaling 309 yards through the air and four touchdowns in the contest. Tyler Huff added two passing scores on a perfect 7-of-7 through the air with 108 yards passing.
- Delvecchio Powell added eight rushes for 73 yards to pace the Blue Hose ground game.
- Kiaran Turner totaled a career-high 100 yards thru the air while adding his first two touchdowns of his Blue Hose career.
- Jalyn Witcher improved his team lead with his fourth receiving score of the year in the second quarter. Rivera added his third score of the season with his first quarter touchdown.
- Jayden Martin recorded the longest interception return in the Blue Hose DI record book when he raced 98 yards to the endzone in the third quarter.
- PC recorded a pair of safeties in the win on Saturday as it was the first time the Blue Hose have recorded a safety since September 2019 when Nick Chiaravalloti and Airon Buick got Presbyterian one against North Alabama.
- Jalen Banks and Alex Sudderth both led the defense with 1.5 sacks while Futa Shinkawa added a full sack as well.
- PC defense held the Eagles to three points and it's the first time that the Blue Hose held an opponent without a touchdown since April 3, 2021 when PC won 26-3 over Stetson.
- The defense tied a DI record with four interceptions a mark that had been held since October 4, 2014 against Western Carolina.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- PC got off to a fast start in the opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Turner and following a two-pointer to give PC the early 8-0 lead.
- Hefley connected with Jacobi Jones for a two yard score to extend it to 14-0.
- Tyler Huff connected with Rivera for a 51 yard score to extend it to 22-0 before a Eagles field goal made it 22-3 after one stanza.
- PC extended it to 24-3 on a safety early in the second quarter.
- Hefley hooked up with Witcher for a 31-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
- PC tacked on one more safety to push it to 33-3 with 1:17 to play in the first half.
- Hefley and Turner connected for a 71-yard score to give PC a 40-3 lead at the break.
- PC got on the board first in the third quarter with a 98-yard pick six by Martin to extend the PC lead to 47-3.
- Huff tacked on a six yard rushing score to start the fourth and extend the lead to 54-3.
- Chase Tinsley punched one in from a yard out on a pass from Huff to push the advantage to 61-3.
- TJ Jones finished the Blue Hose scoring with a six yard rush midway thru the fourth to give PC the 68-3 final margin on Saturday afternoon.
UP NEXT
- PC hits the road next Saturday with a visit to Buies Creek to face Campbell as kickoff is set for 6 p.m. against the Camels.
