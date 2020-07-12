Serina Combs of the Presbyterian College women’s golf team has been named a WGCA All-American Scholar for the 2019-20 season. It is the third straight year Combs has been honored by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, having also been named a WGCA All-American Scholar following her freshman and sophomore seasons.
A total of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers received this prestigious honor. The criteria for the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics, with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.
A political science and history double major, Combs was selected to the Big South All-Academic Team earlier this spring. The Lake Worth, Fla., native collected her first top-10 as a Blue Hose, finishing fifth at the Starmount Fall Classic. She posted a collegiate-best 75.94 stroke average for the season, the sixth-best average of the program’s DI era (2007-present). As Combs enters her senior year in 2020-21, her career 78.57 stroke average ranks fourth in the DI era.
The Big South boasted a total of 23 WGCA honorees, and also had eight men’s golfers honored by their coaches’ association, the GCAA.
A full list of WGCA All-American Scholars can be viewed here.
