Presbyterian College and Athletic Director Rob Acunto announced Friday the spring 2021 policies for spectator attendance at home athletic events. To maximize the health and well-being of PC student-athletes, coaches, officials, and event staff, these guidelines go into effect immediately and continue until further notice.
For indoor sports, only participants and gameday personnel will be permitted to attend PC athletic events in the Templeton Center. This protocol applies to men's and women's basketball, men's and women's wrestling, acrobatics & tumbling, and volleyball.
For outdoor sports, only current students who present a valid PC Student ID will be permitted to attend outdoor athletic events and must also be masked and practice physical distancing at all times. This protocol applies to baseball, football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's tennis, lacrosse and softball.
In addition, concessions will not be available at either indoor or outdoor athletic events.
"These difficult decisions were made given the current conditions relative to the ongoing pandemic, evaluation of several scenarios including the college's campus wide visitor policy, and with cases continuing to rise," said Acunto. "Protecting the health and welfare of student-athletes, coaches, and staff continues to be our main priority. We are committed to doing our part to help minimize the spread of the COVID virus in Clinton and Laurens County. We look forward to the day when all fans and spectators can return, but until then these attendance policies are the safest, wisest and most socially responsible for our spring 2021 athletic seasons."
