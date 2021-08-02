Presbyterian College and head softball coach David Williams announced the hiring of Aaron Vail as the program’s new assistant coach on Monday.
“We are excited about the addition of Aaron to our staff,” Williams said. “He has extensive experience as a coach at multiple levels. That experience, along with his recruiting background, will help as we continue to build our program.”
Vail arrives at Presbyterian after spending the last two seasons with the Furman softball program. When his first season in Greenville was cut short by COVID-19, the Paladins had already stolen more bases in 26 games than they had in 51 games during the 2019 campaign. The 2020 Furman squad also improved its ERA by nearly two full runs (5.89 to 4.03), on its way to a 23-spot improvement in the RPI. This past spring, the Paladins had three players earn All-Conference honors from the Southern Conference, and their 19 wins were the most for the program since 2018.
Prior to his time in Greenville, Vail served as director of softball operations at American Athletics Softball Organization in Irvine, Calif., in 2018-19 and for USA Preps in Camarillo, Calif., in 2017-18. He’s also held assistant coach positions at Oregon State (2015-16) and Utah Valley (2013-14).
Before his stint at UVU, Vail was a head coach at both the high school and travel ball levels, as well as the head coach at Dakota County Technical College for a season.
