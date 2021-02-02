Presbyterian College and head softball coach David Williams announced the 2021 schedule on Monday. The Blue Hose slate consists of 46 games, 26 of which are to be played at the PC Softball Complex.
“We are excited to start playing this season after nearly 11 months without competition,” Williams said. “As we navigate through this season and the many unique challenges it will hold, we look forward to playing as many games as possible.”
PC begins the season at home on Feb. 13 with a home twin bill against Saint Francis University. The following day, the Blue Hose head up to Boiling Springs, N.C., for a neutral site double dip with Morgan State.
Presbyterian returns home on Feb. 18 for a doubleheader against South Carolina State. On Feb. 21, PC travels to Greensboro, N.C., to take on future Big South member North Carolina A&T.
The Blue Hose begin a stretch of 11 in a row at home on Feb. 26. PC is scheduled for four games against Cleveland State (Feb. 26-27), a doubleheader with South Dakota (Feb. 28), a pair against Western Carolina (Mar. 3) and a three-game set with East Tennessee State (Mar. 5-6).
On March 7, Presbyterian heads to Durham, N.C., for a doubleheader against NC Central, then returns to Clinton for another twin bill against SC State on March 9. On March 13, PC travels to Macon, Ga., to face Mercer and Western Carolina.
The Blue Hose open Big South Conference play on March 20-21 with a three-game set at USC Upstate. PC’s first home conference series sees Charleston Southern come to town from March 27-28.
The following two weeks, the Blue Hose have back-to-back road conference series against Gardner-Webb (April 2-3) and Winthrop (April 10-11).
PC welcomes Longwood to Clinton from April 17-18, then heads to Radford on April 23-24 for its final Big South road series. Presbyterian concludes the regular season with a three-game series at home against Campbell from May 7-8.
The Big South Conference tournament runs May 13-15 in Boiling Springs, N.C.
