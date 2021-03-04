CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College swept the Big South Conference Women’s Basketball awards for the final week of the regular season, as Tionna Carter was named the Player of the Week and Maleia Bracone was selected as the Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon.
Carter averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game as the Blue Hose swept their two-game series at Winthrop to clinch a first-round bye in the upcoming Big South Conference Championship. The sophomore also connected on 12-of-18 (.667) from the floor, and made all 12 of her free throw attempts in the two contests.
In the opener, Carter netted 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and had a pair of blocks as PC held the Eagles to just 41 points, the fewest points allowed by the Blue Hose against a Big South opponent since the 2016-17 season. In the regular season finale, Carter netted a season-high 24 points and pulled down a career-best 17 rebounds, her third double-double of the season. The Norcross, Ga., native also tied her career highs for made free throws (8) and blocks (3) in the contest. The award was Carter’s second Big South Player of the Week award this season.
Bracone averaged 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game to collect the first Big South honor of her career and first Freshman of the Week award for Presbyterian since the 2018-19 campaign.
The Anderson, S.C., native netted 12 points in the series opener on a career-high four three-pointers, then came back the next night with 11 points, for her ninth double-digit scoring effort of the season. Six of Bracone’s nine double-digit scoring games have come in PC road victories.
Next up for the Blue Hose (11-9, 10-8) is the Big South Conference Championship. PC is the five seed for the tournament, and hits the road on Monday to face fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb in a quarterfinal contest. Tip is set for 7 pm on ESPN3.
