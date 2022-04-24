BBC_4_3_2022_0066_.jpg

Photo courtesy of PC Athletics

The Presbyterian College baseball team continued to swing the bat effectively en route to completing the three-game sweep of Winthrop with a 6-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex. Senior Jeremiah Boyd tallied three RBIs to lead the offensive attack.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 6, Winthrop 4

LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)  

RECORDS: Presbyterian (18-20, 8-7 Big South) | Winthrop (13-27, 7-8 Big South)

W: Logan Ymker (1-0) | L: Aaron White (0-2) | Save: Daniel Eagen (1)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Winthrop got on the board first with a solo homer in the opening frame to take the early 1-0 lead.

- The Blue Hose answered with RBI singles from Dalton Reeves and Jeremiah Boyd in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead.

- The Eagles evened it up in the fourth with a solo homer to make it 2-2 after 3.5 innings.

- PC jumped back in front with Reeves's fifth home run of the season and an RBI single from Noah Lebron made it 4-2 Blue Hose.

- Winthrop cut into the lead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3 Blue Hose.

- The Eagles evened it up as they took advantage of a Blue Hose error to tie it at four.

- Boyd broke the tie in the seventh with a two-run double to push PC in front by the score of 6-4 as Presbyterian completed the three-game sweep.

NOTABLES

Jack Gorman and Eric Toth led the Blue Hose with three hits apiece on Sunday afternoon. Gorman leads the team with 15 multi-hit games while Toth has added 14.

- Boyd had his eighth game with multiple RBI games as he totaled team-high three runs driven in.

- Reeves connected on his team leading fifth homer of the season in the fourth inning.

Luke Matthews made his first start of the season tossing five innings and totaling a career-high five strikeouts in Sunday's contest.

- Toth added two stolen bases to move into a tie for the top spot on the team in steals with 15.

Logan Ymker allowed one unearned run in two innings of work to earn his first victory as a Blue Hose.

Daniel Eagen tossed a scoreless ninth for his first collegiate save.

- PC earned its first home sweep of a Big South opponent since last March when earning a sweep of Charleston Southern.

UP NEXT

-  The Blue Hose hit the road for a pair of non-conference matchups beginning on Tuesday at Clemson with first pitch set at 6 p.m… PC will then travel on Wednesday to Cullowhee to face Western Carolina at 5 p.m…