The Presbyterian College baseball team continued to swing the bat effectively en route to completing the three-game sweep of Winthrop with a 6-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex. Senior Jeremiah Boyd tallied three RBIs to lead the offensive attack.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 6, Winthrop 4
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (18-20, 8-7 Big South) | Winthrop (13-27, 7-8 Big South)
W: Logan Ymker (1-0) | L: Aaron White (0-2) | Save: Daniel Eagen (1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Winthrop got on the board first with a solo homer in the opening frame to take the early 1-0 lead.
- The Blue Hose answered with RBI singles from Dalton Reeves and Jeremiah Boyd in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead.
- The Eagles evened it up in the fourth with a solo homer to make it 2-2 after 3.5 innings.
- PC jumped back in front with Reeves's fifth home run of the season and an RBI single from Noah Lebron made it 4-2 Blue Hose.
- Winthrop cut into the lead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3 Blue Hose.
- The Eagles evened it up as they took advantage of a Blue Hose error to tie it at four.
- Boyd broke the tie in the seventh with a two-run double to push PC in front by the score of 6-4 as Presbyterian completed the three-game sweep.
NOTABLES
- Jack Gorman and Eric Toth led the Blue Hose with three hits apiece on Sunday afternoon. Gorman leads the team with 15 multi-hit games while Toth has added 14.
- Boyd had his eighth game with multiple RBI games as he totaled team-high three runs driven in.
- Reeves connected on his team leading fifth homer of the season in the fourth inning.
- Luke Matthews made his first start of the season tossing five innings and totaling a career-high five strikeouts in Sunday's contest.
- Toth added two stolen bases to move into a tie for the top spot on the team in steals with 15.
- Logan Ymker allowed one unearned run in two innings of work to earn his first victory as a Blue Hose.
- Daniel Eagen tossed a scoreless ninth for his first collegiate save.
- PC earned its first home sweep of a Big South opponent since last March when earning a sweep of Charleston Southern.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose hit the road for a pair of non-conference matchups beginning on Tuesday at Clemson with first pitch set at 6 p.m… PC will then travel on Wednesday to Cullowhee to face Western Carolina at 5 p.m…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.